Emergency Repairs Slated For Erosion-Prevention Rock Bag Wall At Stockton

The rock bag wall at Stockton was damaged in September | Image: supplied.

Emergency repairs need to be carried out after big swells and vandalism damaged a rock wall at Stockton.

The structure at the northern end of Barrie Crescent is designed to protect the stretch of coastline from erosion, but was damaged in September.

A temporary fix has been in place, but Newcastle Council has now come up with a permanent solution.

Work will begin on Monday, 1 December, and is expected to take the entire month.

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in place at the northern end of Mitchell Street and Barrie Crescent until the repairs are complete.