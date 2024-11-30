Hundreds Evacuated As Suspicious Fire Sparks In Charlestown Square

Hundreds of Black Friday shoppers were evacuated from Charlestown Square yesterday after a fire broke out in a shop.

A total of six Fire & Rescue NSW trucks and 22 firefighters rushed to the centre after the automatic alarm went off at 4.38pm, with crews tracking the source of the blaze to a cardboard box inside one of the businesses.

The sprinkler system had already activated, containing the flames, with firefighters able to extinguishing it.

Most of the damage to the shop was caused by smoke and water, but the fire itself did wreck part of the aisle it sparked in.

Crews remained on site mopping up and pumping away water that had been used to douse the flames.

Customers were allowed back into the centre by 7.40pm, nearly four hours after being evacuated.

A worker and a security guard were treated for smoke inhalation by NSW Ambulance Paramedics at the scene and the security guard was taken to hospital.

The incident is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers.