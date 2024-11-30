Newcastle Gets Revved Up Ahead Of Annual Bikers For Kids Toy Run

An endless parade of festive motorcycles en route to Newcastle | Image 2022 Newcastle Toy Run

The Christmas spirit will come rumbling into Newcastle tomorrow for the annual Bikers for Kids Toy Run.

An annual tradition on the local festive calendar, the event is now in it’s 47th year.

It is the oldest event of its kind anywhere in the country and provides toys and funds for disadvantaged families who would otherwise go without.

Thousands of riders will muster at Stockton Ballast Ground at 10am on Sunday where they will load their bikes with presents and hit the road.

The convoy will be led by Santa’s sleigh as it travels to Connolly Park in Carrington where a community fun day is set to be hosted, complete with food, music and family-friendly activities.

All for a good cause, the toys and donations will go to the Salvos Christmas Appeal which spreads cheer to over 4000 disadvantaged local families who would otherwise go without this holidays.