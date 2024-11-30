Two People Wanted For Questioning After Cyclist Run Down By Car, Hit With Tool At Maitland

Two people are wanted for questioning over an assault at Maitland earlier this year.

A red Holden Commodore deliberately ran down a male cyclist along High Street at about 10.20pm on the night of September 27.

One of the occupants of the vehicle then hit him with a metal tool, before the unknown offenders fled the scene.

The victim was treated at Maitland Hospital for wrist injuries, cuts and bruises.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man and woman as part of inquiries.

The male described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged about 45, with a medium build and orange beard.

While the female is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged about 40, with dark hair.

Anyone able to identify the occupants, or with further information about the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.