Have you seen Ta-Sharus?

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl missing from the Central Coast.

14-year-old Ta-Sharus Donovan was last seen at Gosford Railway Station at about 6:35pm on Friday November 22.

The Port Stephens Police District were notified about her disappearance on Sunday November 24 and have commenced their search.

Police and her family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.

She’s described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Straight Islander appearance, about 175cm tall with a medium build and shoulder length black hair.

She’s known to frequent the Rutherford, Newcastle, Central Coast and Sydney CBD areas.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Maitland Police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.