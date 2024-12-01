One Woman Dead after a two vehicle crash in Muswellbrook

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash at Muswellbrook yesterday afternoon.

At about 5.30pm yesterday emergency services were called to Denman Road, Muswellbrook, following reports of a crash.

Officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District attended and found two sedans had collided.

A woman – who was the driver of one of the vehicles – could not be revived and died at the scene.

Four other people – two males and two females aged in their 20s – were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Denman road is closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and check Live Traffic for updates.