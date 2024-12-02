Children spark Charlestown Fire

Authorities have caught up three boys after a suspicious fire at a major shopping centre.

Hundreds of shoppers were forced to evacuate Charlestown Square after the blaze broke out in a shop last Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the rear of the business before extinguishing it.

The incident saw a security guard hospitalised for smoke inhalation and caused about $2000 dollars worth of damage.

Following an investigation, police spoke to three 12 -year -old boys and the trio were dealt with under the Young Offender Act.