Man killed in crash north of Scone

A man has died in a accident north of Scone this afternoon.

Around 2pm emergency services responded to reports of a car and truck crash on the New England Highway at Murulla.

A male driver of the car, believed to be in his 50’s died before emergency services arrived.

A second male, also in his 50’s, was airlifted to The John Hunter in a critical condition.

The truck driver, man in his 40’s was treated by paramedics taken by road to the same hospital – he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from Hunter Valley Police District have established a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Major traffic delays are currently being experienced and motorists are urged to avoid the area.