Parker Crowned Paralympian Of The Year, Immortalised On Postage Stamp

The accolades keep coming for Lauren Parker who was named Paralympian of the Year and now has her face on a postage stamp | Image supplied

Newcastle’s golden girl Lauren Parker has been immortalised by Australia Post on a commemorative stamp.

The unique honour comes after Parker was crowned Australia’s 2024 Paralympian of the Year at a special gala ceremony held on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

She was presented the prestigious award by Paralympics Australia’s Patron-in-Chief, Her Excellency Sam Mostyn AC, the Governor-General of Australia, capping off a stellar chapter in the 35-year-old’s career.

Parker cemented her place in history earlier this year, becoming Australia’s first dual-sport Paralympic gold medallist at a single Games in nearly 50 years.

At the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, she achieved the exceptional feat, claiming gold in both the women’s PTWC para-triathlon and the women’s para-cycling H1-4 road race. She also won silver in the women’s para-cycling H1-3 time trial.

The commemorative stamps were unveiled by Aus Post in the wake of Parker being named Paralympian of the Year.

Paralympics Australia Chief Executive Cameron Murray said it was a fitting tribute to her outstanding achievements.

“I’m thrilled to see Lauren’s outstanding achievements from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games celebrated in such a unique and meaningful way”

“Lauren’s tenacity and resilience resonate with so many Australians, which is why we are grateful to Australia Post for producing these stamps which are fitting tribute to an incredible Paralympic athlete and role model,” Mr. Murray said.

The sentiment was echoed by Aus Post Executive General Manager Retail Josh Bannister.

“As one of Australia’s largest disability-confident recruiters, I’ve seen firsthand how, with the right support and determination, people of all abilities can achieve greatness – just like Lauren. We’re proud to celebrate Lauren’s success with this stamp – which honours her as both an incredible athlete and an inspiration to all Australians.”

The stamp sheetlet will be available at participating Post Offices and online from 2 December 2024 while stocks last.