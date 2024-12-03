Man dies after assault in Wallsend

A 24 -year -old woman has been hit with additional charges after an elderly man died in hospital following an alleged assault last month in Wallsend.

On November 10, emergency services were called to Raglan St after reports of an assault.

On arrival, police were told the woman struck an elderly man with an object causing him to fall onto the road.

Police arrested the woman and charged her with grievous bodily harm.

Sadly, the 81 -year- old man died in hospital on Sunday.

Officers have now also charged the woman with assault occasioning death.

She will face Newcastle court tomorrow.