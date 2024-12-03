Stephen Fenech from Tech Guide

Richard King spoke with Stephen Fenech of Tech Guide about how Meta, the company behind Facebook, has responded to deepfake celebrity scam pressure by announcing measures to tighten requirements for ads advocating financial services.

Who is Stephen Fenech?

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products, and trends.

Find Stephens’s website here for all things tech

https://www.techguide.com.au/