Land Secured At Morisset For Sport & Rec Centre 5 Years After Myuna Bay’s Closure

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper announcing the land transfer on the site of the future sport and rec centre in Morisset | Image supplied.

Long awaited plans for a new sport and recreation centre to replace the one closed at Myuna Bay reached a major milestone today.

Ownership of a 7 hectare site at Morisset Hospital has been handed over to the NSW Office of Sport, clearing the way for planning and design work to begin.

Located at the northern end of the hospital complex, the site takes in the existing bowling club and sports oval. Importantly it also has access the the lake and will be able to cater to water sports.

It comes five years after the former centre at Myuna Bay on the shores of Lake Macquarie was abruptly closed in 2019 after concerns were raised about an ash dam at the nearby Eraring Power Station.

An independent review found that, if the ash dam wall failed in the event of major seismic activity, there was serious potential risk to people at the centre.

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper said it was good news for the community who had been waiting years for a replacement.

“The loss of this much loved community asset and local employer [Myuna Bay Sport & Rec Centre] has been deeply felt by the Lake Macquarie community,” Mr Piper said.

“After 5 long years, I’m thrilled the best location for the new facility has finally been secured and I can confidently say it is second to none”

“The transfer of land from NSW Health to the Office for Sport ensures the strong heritage and cultural value of the site is preserved and remains accessible to the public”

I’m delighted the site will continue to serve our community and future generations for years to come.”

The new indoor and outdoor facility will be purpose built to support growing demand for sporting and recreation facilities in Lake Macquarie.

Sport Minister Steve Kamper said it will have flow-on effects for the whole area.

“In terms of how valuable it will be to the community moving forward, its not just a sport and rec centre it’ll activate this whole zone,” Mr Kamper said.

The Office of Sport will now work with NSW Health, Lake Macquarie Council, other NSW Government agencies and the local community to plan and design the new Morisset sports centre.

It is understood construction is not expected to start until at least 2027, when the existing health services at the hospital are set to be relocated to their new home at the Maitland Mental Health Rehabilitation Facility in Metford which is currently being built.