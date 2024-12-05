Pair Charged After Allegedly Leading Police On Pursuit Across Newcastle In Stolen Car

Two men will front court accused of leading police on a pursuit across Newcastle in a stolen car.

It kicked off around 3 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon in Merewether when officers witnesses a silver Toyota Echo driving erratically on Watkins Street.

Checks also revealed the number plates did not match vehicle, which had been reported stolen from a Bar Beach address last Sunday (December 1).

Officers attached to the Hunter DV High Risk Offender Team attempted to stop the vehicle and when it allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated.

The chase ended in Hamilton South, with two men abandoning the vehicle on Douglas Way and attempting to flee on foot, but the pair were quickly rounded up by police.

Both the 20-year-old driver and a 51-year-old passenger were hit with various charges and are set to appear in court today.