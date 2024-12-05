Police Issue Fresh Appeal For Info After Teen Allegedly Groped

Authorities are trying to track down a man who allegedly groped a teenage girl at Lake Macquarie.

The alarm was raised at Fassifern Train Station around 10.30pm on the night of October 20.

Police have been told an unknown man approached a 15-year-old girl and inappropriately touched her.

He is described as Caucasian, aged in his early 30s and of thin build.

The man was last seen wearing a black jumper, white t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and carrying a black tote bag.

Anyone with information is should contact Crime Stoppers.