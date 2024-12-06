Vision released of arson suspects

An appeal has been launched into the circumstances surrounding a suspicious fire at Lake Macquarie council’s administration building last month.

In the early hours of November 27, fire crews were called to a blaze on Main Road at Speers Point.

While no one was hurt, the building sustained extensive damage with repairs estimated to run into the millions.

Inquiries by strike force detectives have established that two people were in the vicinity of the council building at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged arson or who may have dashcam or CCTV vision of the area from that time is urged to contact Crimestoppers.