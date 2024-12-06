Man wanted over attacks in Gosford CBD

A man wanted for questioning over several explosions in the Gosford CBD remains on the run from police.

The incident prompted the evacuation of a Legal Aid office on Donnison Street, before a second law firm on the same road was also targeted yesterday afternoon.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and the businesses only sustained minor fire damage.

Investigators have been told that in both cases the alleged offender entered the offices and lit improvised explosive devices — believed to have been small LPG cylinders — and then fled.

The man is described as being aged in his 60s, short, of large build — he had his face covered and was wearing all black clothing.