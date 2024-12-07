Stolen rifle charge in Wollombi

A woman will appear in Cessnock court next month, charged with allegedly stealing a firearm.

Yesterday, Rural Crime Investigators from the Hunter Valley Police District seized a shotgun and other items, believed to be stolen, from a Paynes Crossing Road property at Wollombi.

The firearm and other items were reported stolen from a neighbouring Paynes Crossing Road property on 22 November.

A 48 year old woman was arrested and charged with break enter and steal, stealing a firearm and possessing an unauthorised firearm.

The woman was released on conditional bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court on January 8.