Public assistance is being sought to help locate a missing teenager.

15 -year- old Hannah Pederson was last seen in Killingworth, west of Cardiff at 6.30pm last night.

Concerns are held for her due to her age

.

Hannah is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build, with long red hair and multiple facial piercing’s.

She was last seen wearing black t-shirt, black tights, black joggers and carrying black backpack