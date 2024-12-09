First sod turned on new defence manufacturing facility at Newcastle Airport

Construction has kick started on a new state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Williamtown.

Newcastle Airport has taken a major step forward with the first sod turned at Astra Aerolab defence and aerospace precinct last Friday.

It follows a recent $850 million commitment from the Federal Government to manufacture and maintain the KONGSBERG Naval Strike Missile and Joint Strike Missile in Newcastle.

Newcastle Airport CEO Dr. Peter Cock and Kongsberg Defence Australia (KDAu) Managing Director John Fry welcomed Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, The Hon. Pat Conroy MP, Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson MP and dignitaries from KONGSBERG and from across the region made their way to Williamtown to celebrate.

Newcastle Airport CEO, Dr. Peter Cock says the development will be the second of it’s kind in the world and offer a number of economic benefits.

“Once it is built, the Hunter will be home to only the second facility of its type in the world, joining existing high-tech manufacturing and service in Norway.”

“Newcastle Airport proudly supports Australia’s defence industries which strengthens the economic resilience of the greater Hunter region. This one facility alone will generate over $100 million in economic benefits and provide 500 construction jobs and 100 permanent positions in the future,” Dr. Cock says.

“This is a very exciting time as we are in the process of finalising several major property deals on our Astra Aerolab precinct, including for Lockheed Martin Australia and BAE Systems Australia who conduct maintenance and sustainment activities for the F-35 fleet based at RAAF Base Williamtown.”

Dr. Peter Cock says the Astra Aerolab property precinct strengthened Newcastle Airport’s commercial capability and would complement its already successful aviation business for decades to come.

“With our property precinct growing and Newcastle Airport opening its doors to the world on 1 August 2025, we are putting our best foot forward to be the airport our region deserves.”

Image: Supplied.