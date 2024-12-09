Knights Announce New NRLW Signing Following Upton Departure

Knights Director of Football Peter Parr speaking to media in Newcastle last week.

The Knights have wasted no time filling the void left by Tamika Upton, signing a former Jillaroo and Sky Blues representative ahead of the upcoming NRLW campaign.

Today the club confirmed Botille Vette-Welsh has put pen to paper on a three year deal, which will see her in the red and blue until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The 28-year-old has spent the last two years with the Wests Tigers where she made 16 appearances and scored three tries, including the sides’ first when she crossed six minutes into the Tigers maiden NRLW match against the Eels in 2023.

The New Zealand born international has played for the Māori All-stars, as well as Australia and the NSW Sky Blues.

Vette-Welsh is likely to step into the vacant Number 1 position at Newcastle, although local junior and talented youngster Lilly-Ann White is another option.

Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said securing Vette-Welsh’s signature is wonderful news for the club.

“Bo is a proven performer who will add skill and experience to our NRLW squad,” Parr said.

“Bo is a high-quality player, and we are delighted that she will be in Knights colours from next year.”

Vette-Welsh echoed that sentiment and said she is really looking forward to representing the club over the next few years.

“Newcastle is such an exciting place with the team doing well, State of Origin and now NRLW Magic Round coming to town,” Vette-Welsh said.

“Everyone knows how passionate the Hunter community is about the NRLW, I can’t wait to be part of it and get to work with the girls.”

The signing announcement comes a little over two weeks after the Knights granted Tamika Upton an immediate release from the remainder of her contract on compassionate grounds, with the star fullback going on to sign with the Brisbane Broncos.