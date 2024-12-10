Maitland Council will tonight vote on site for new Starbucks cafe

Maitland could land its very own 24-hour drive through Starbucks if the proposal is given the green light tonight by the council.

The venue has been earmarked for 112 and 114 New England Highway in Rutherford and if approved, the new site would mean the demolition of multiple existing dwellings.

Designs include a new commercial building, drive-thru, 16 car parking spaces, landscaping and signage.

The proposal has received had two objections from nearby residents, citing traffic and property access concerns.

Nevertheless, the project has been recommend for approval by Councillors at this evening’s meeting.

