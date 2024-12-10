Police hunt for a would-be robber after Adamstown service station hold-up

An investigation has been launched into a botched armed robbery at a service station in Adamstown.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven on Glebe Road just after 6 o’clock this morning.

Officers were told a man, armed with a weapon, had entered the store and demanded an employee hand over the money in the register.

But the cashier was able to lock himself safely in a back room, and raise the alarm, leaving the would-be robber to flee empty handed.

As inquiries into the incident continue anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

