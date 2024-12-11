Famous bus attacked by vandals

Newcastle’s famous Christmas bus has been attacked by vandals.

Yesterday, a brick was thrown through the back window of the bus while it was on route.

It’s understood passengers were on the bus at the time… however, no one was injured at the time.

Driver Margaret Pannell took to social media to announce the incident, and assures the bus will be back up and running soon once repaired.

The incident is a heartbreaking moment for Mrs Pannell who began the annual Christmas tradition of the decorated bus three decades ago.

She is set to retire the bus after Christmas.