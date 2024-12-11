Newcastle Art Gallery enters it’s final state of construction

The final stage of construction is underway on multi-million dollar upgrades to Newcastle Art Gallery.

Council have confirmed the $22 million expansion is on track to be completed in September 2025, on track to be completed in time for next year’s New Annual Festival.

Work has been ticking along since January 2022.

Once complete, the beloved cultural institution will have more than double the exhibition space with an additional 1,600 square meters, new café and retail shop, multi-purpose and educational program space, and the extension of the building’s footprint east along Darby Street and Queen Street.

The space will feature dedicated areas for the Art Gallery’s collection on the lower level, while the upper level will cater for a variety of travelling exhibitions, including international shows.

The gallery will host $126 million worth of art for locals to enjoy and is expected to attract around 150,000 visitors per year.

Newcastle Art Gallery Director Lauretta Morton OAM says the next stage of work is critical to meet the exacting international standards required to accommodate world-class works of art.

“City of Newcastle is proud to be the custodian of one of the nation’s most significant public collections of Australian and international art,” Ms Morton says.

“But with this honour comes great responsibility as we create a fit-for-purpose home for both our own collection and works of art on loan from across Australia and around the world.

“We need to get every aspect right, from the international standard humidity and temperature control system, to the global-specification loading dock and quarantine area needed to manage the safe handling of high value works of art, as well as the international standards to display the collection, which includes the top 10 works alone collectively valued at $34million.”

City of Newcastle Executive Director City Infrastructure Clint Thomson says he’s looking forward to the completion of the project which will ensure the long-term protection, preservation and enjoyment of the city’s most valuable cultural asset.

“It’s been a tremendously exciting project to design and build. The challenge has been to design a building that is entirely welcoming and inviting to the public ,” Mr Thomson says.

“I sometimes equate what we are building to that of a bank vault, but with windows on every side, a huge front door, a staff entrance and a loading dock. It’s been a massive challenge but I’m confident that we have got the balance right in terms of designing a building that Novocastrians can be proud of, but that is also capable of safely hosting in the vicinity of $50 million of art on any day of the year.

“A project of this nature is unique for our city, and has required collaboration, perseverance and passion as we prepare to deliver one of the largest galleries in Australia.”

Mr Thomson says they’ve had a number of challenges to overcome during the past two years of construction such a excessive wet weather, underground utilities and important archaeological preservation, and the remediation of historic mine workings..

“We have also navigated the task of combining a new building with the retrofit of an iconic 47-year-old structure, carefully respecting its heritage while ensuring compliance with modern-day requirements and standards,” he says.

“What we are delivering, however, will make a significant contribution to our city, creating jobs and economic investment now, while promising to help drive our visitor economy once it reopens.

“It’s been fantastic to watch the transformation on site as the roof takes shape and we shift toward the final stages of construction in the coming months, before the fit-out and commissioning are completed.”

Image: Supplied.