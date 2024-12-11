Newcastle’s iconic Christmas bus is back up and running after being attacked by vandals yesterday afternoon.

The vehicles back window was completely shattered after a brick was thrown into the bus while it was on route.

It’s understood passengers were on the bus at the time but thankfully no one was injured.

The beloved bus has made a swift recovery through, making it’s way back onto local roads this afternoon.

The festive bus started in the early 1990’s by driver Margaret Pannell to spread some cheer through the local community following her husband’s death which was just before Christmas.

She is set to retire the bus after this Christmas.

Image: The Christmas Bus (Newcastle Buses) Facebook Page.