Wangi Post Office Becomes Latest To Announce Closure

The Wangi Post Office is set to close its doors next year | Image: Google Maps

Another local post office is set to close its doors.

It has been announced that the Wangi Post Office on Watkins Road will wrap up services at the end of January 2025.

It’s understood the current licensee is set to move on and Australia Post has been unable to find any parties interested in taking over the operation.

It will become the seventh Australia Post outlet in the Hunter to close its doors in recent times, with Windale, Elermore Vale, Glendale, Lambton and Lochinvar also shutting up shop.

The trend has sparked concern and frustration from the community, with some fearing they will be left without even the most basic of services.

Following the closure of the Wangi Post Office next month, customers will need to travel to the next closest outlets at Rathmines, Toronto or Dora Creek instead.