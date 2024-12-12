Have You Seen Adam? Police Appeal For Info To Locate Missing Man From Lake Macquarie

Locals are being urged to keep an eye out for a man missing from Lake Macquarie.

37-year-old Adam Hynds was last seen on Eveleen Street, Cardiff South at around 4.15pm on Tuesday and there has been no trace of him since, sparking serious concerns for his welfare as he lives with a medical condition.

Adam is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, of thin build, with shaved brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, faded black pants and black sneakers.

He is known to use the Sydney train network.

Anyone with information on Adam’s whereabouts is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.