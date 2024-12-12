Product safety recall on Kmart Christmas themed quilt cover sets

The Australian consumer product safety regulator has issued a safety recall on Christmas themed quilt cover sets sold at a major retailer.

A number of Kmart bedding items has been found to emit a strong chemical odour due to not properly curing during the manufacturing process and according to ACCC Product Safety may cause serious injury and/or illness to customers if they come into contact with skin or if the odour is inhaled.

Products include:

Mr & Mrs Claus Quilt queen bed set (43435029)

Christmas Elf Reversible Quilt single bed set (43434862)

Merry Christmas Pillowcase (43434848)

Santa & Elves Pillowcase (43434855)

Christmas Quilt single bed set (43434879)

The Anko brand sets were sold between September 22nd and December 4th.

Customers are asked to stop using the product immediately and return to your nearest Kmart store for a refund.

Image: ACCC Product Safety│Supplied.