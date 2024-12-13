Charges upgraded to murder for a man who allegedly violently sexually assaulted an elderly woman

A man who allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman at an aged care facility on the Central Coast last year has had his charges upgraded to murder.

A 90-year-old female resident was hospitalised with serious injuries to her arms, legs and head after being sexually assaulted at her Bateau Bay nursing home on November 17, 2023.

An investigation was launched by the State Crime Commands Sex Crimes Squad and two days later detectives arrested 34-year-old Brett Anthony Crawford at Caves Beach in the wake of the horrific attack — and he remains in custody.

Tragically the elderly woman died from her injuries in hospital 11 days later on Tuesday November 28.

The accused was initially facing sexual assault, bodily harm and break and enter offences — but in court today prosecutors laid additional charges including murder and manslaughter.

The matter has been adjourned until Friday February 21, 2025 when he’ll appear before Gosford Local Court.

Image: Supplied.