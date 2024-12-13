New high speed rail office opens it’s doors in Newcastle today

A high speed rail connection between Sydney and Newcastle is a step closer to reality today.

The authority overseeing the project’s development has now opened the doors of its office on Scott Street.

An information centre housing designs and plans will also be established at the site and is set to welcome the public in the new year.

The proposed line from Newcastle to Sydney would use world-class trains capable of travelling up to 320 km/h on a dedicated railway line. They would have onboard high-speed Wi-Fi, food and beverage options, luggage storage and pet-friendly areas.

It comes as a business case is on track for delivery later this month, which will outline the proposed alignment, station locations, fleets, cost estimates and construction time frames.

Federal Member of Newcastle, Sharon Claydon says, the project opens the door to a number of opportunities for the Hunter.

“Newcastle will be the birthplace of high speed rail in Australia, forever changing how get around our great country,” she says.

“Our Government is committed to high-speed rail, which represents the next chapter in the economic story of Newcastle and the Hunter.

“The route will open a host of housing, employment and business opportunities for the region, as well as providing sustainable, low-emissions transport.

“I know that Novocastrians cannot wait to see this project come to fruition.”

High Speed Rail Authority CEO, Tim Parker says, the bullet trail will a vital connection for the Hunter.

“Journeys will be reliable, quick, convenient and comfortable,” Parker says.

“Right now, we’re working on how to build a new railway in complex areas and the engineering challenges we would face.

“There would be stations in central Newcastle, the Central Coast and central Sydney with intermediate stations under consideration as part of business case work.

“From the Central Coast to Newcastle or to Sydney, the trip would be 30 minutes.”

