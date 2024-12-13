Police ask for public assistance to locate missing Jessy McVay

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from the Port Stephens area.

17-year-old Jessy McVay was last seen on Stockton Street, Nelson Bay 5 o’clock Tuesday evening (10/12/2024).

Police hold serious concerns for Jessy’s welfare due to his young age.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Jessy is known to frequent the Newcastle, Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay areas.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police.