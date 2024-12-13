Stranded Boaties Rescued Off The Entrance Coast

Marine Rescue crews assist two stranded boaties | Image supplied.

Two fishermen who became stranded off the coast yesterday have been returned safely to shore.

Marine Rescue received a call around 10.30 on Friday morning that an open runabout had suffered engine failure three nautical miles off the Entrance.

A rescue crew from the Terrigal unit was tasked for the mission and deployed on board Terrigal 30 for the roughly 15km – or eight nautical mile – trip up the coast.

Deputy Unit Commander Paul Barrie said conditions were favourable offshore.

“The disabled vessel was located anchored approximately 200 metres off Tuggerah Reef which was breaking when Terrigal 30 arrived.”

A tow line was secured to the disabled vessel before the eight nautical mile tow back to Terrigal Haven where the two boaties were safely returned to shore.

Deputy Unit Commander Barrie was pleased to see the pair had followed safety advice and were wearing lifejackets.

“It was wonderful that both men were wearing lifejackets,” he said.

“We encourage boaters to always wear a lifejacket and to Log On with Marine Rescue NSW either via the free app or VHF channel 16 so our dedicated volunteers can keep watch for their safe return.”