Teen In Hospital, Police Searching For White Ute Following Hit & Run

Police are trying to track down a driver wanted for questioning over a hit and run on the Central Coast.

Emergency services responded to reports of the incident at Hamlyn Terrace shortly after 8 o’clock on Thursday night, with a 14-year-old boy rushed to hospital in Newcastle.

He had been riding an e-bike south along Minnesota Road in a bike lane, when he veered into traffic and was struck by a white ute which allegedly failed to stop.

Today, the teen is in a stable condition and is recovering in the John Hunter Hospital as police launch an investigation.

Authorities have released an image of the vehicle as part of inquiries to identify and locate the driver.

Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.