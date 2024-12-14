Have You Seen Harper & Sharlotte? Police Appeal For Info To Locate Missing Teens

Locals are being asked to keep an eye out for two teenage girls missing from the Upper Hunter.

13-year-old Harper Pickett and 14-year-old Sharlotte Oldham were last seen in Muswellbrook around 6.45am on Friday morning, but there has been no trace of them since.

Harper is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue top, pink shorts with a black stripe and black sandals.

Sharlotte is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 140cm tall, with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, red and black checkered shorts and was carrying a black bag at the time.

The pair are believed to have boarded a train from Muswellbrook to Newcastle. They may be on the Central Coast and attempting to make their way to Queensland.

Anyone with information into their whereabouts is urged to contact Muswellbrook Police or Crime Stoppers.