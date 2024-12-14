Police Link Service Station Armed Robberies

Investigators believe a series of armed robberies across Newcastle this week are linked.

Just before 6am on Tuesday, police responded to reports of a botched hold-up at the 7-Eleven on Glebe Road at Adamstown.

Officers were told a man, allegedly wielding a firearm, entered the store and demanded the money in the register but fled empty handed.

Then shortly after 1am on Thursday, another service station – this time on Turton Road, New Lambton – was targeted by a man believed to be armed with a knife who was able to make off with a small amount of cash.

As part of inquiries, police have released an image of a man wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.