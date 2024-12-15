Police appeal for help to locate missing man John Robinson

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man who may be in the Lake Macquarie area.

31-year-old John Robinson was last seen on Panton Close, Glenmore Park, about 9pm on Friday (13 December 2024).

When he could not be contacted or located, officers from Nepean Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police hold concerns for John’s welfare.

John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build, with light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt, dark shorts and Tommy Hilfiger slides.

It is believed John is carrying a red backpack and may be riding a dark coloured mountain bike.

He is known to frequent the Nepean and Lake Macquarie areas.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.