Port Stephens School Teacher Facing Charges For Allegedly Possessing Child Abuse Material

A local teacher is set to front court next month, accused of possessing child abuse material.

Inquiries into the allegations were launched after a report was made to authorities earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police searched a Port Stephens school where they seized a number of electronic devices which have been forensically examined.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a 23-year-old male teacher on Friday at Maitland Police Station.

He has since been charged with possessing child abuse material and granted strict conditional bail ahead of an appearance in Maitland Local Court on January 15.