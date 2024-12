Tech Guru Leigh Stark joins Brent Bultitude in this week’s Tech Talk.

This week, there’s news about a massive new TV on the way to those with deep pockets, how The Grinch is coming to doorbells, and whether robots are coming to take over your job. Plus we can dive deep into an Australian plan to prevent SMS phishing scams (also known as “smishing”), and whether it would work.

Click Below to Listen to the Podcast.