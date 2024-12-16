Man Charged In Relation To Alleged Drug Supply In Newcastle

A man will front court this week accused of supplying drugs in Newcastle.

Around 6 o’clock on Saturday night, officers pulled over a grey Nissan ute on Brunker Road at Adamstown after allegedly spotting a disqualified driver behind the wheel.

A search uncovered a number of items which were seized and the 27-year-old man was arrested.

He has since been charged with three counts each of drug possession and supply, as well as possession of an explosive in a public place, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime and driving while disqualified.

The man was refused bail and will remain behind bars until his next appearance in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.