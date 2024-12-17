Investigation into illegal clearing claims

It’s claimed there’s been a potentially illegal bulldozing of endangered bushland in the Hunter Valley.

The Australian Conservation Foundation claims nine hectares of native bushland at Singleton has been destroyed for the construction of McDougall Business Park without apparent commonwealth approval.

The land has been mapped as Central Hunter Valley eucalypt forest and woodland… with eight nationally listed threatened species.

The ACF has called on the land owner and property developer to protect a further 28-hectares earmarked for the next stage of the project.