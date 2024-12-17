Newcastle Inner City Bypass marks major milestone with first large-scale traffic switch

Major changes are coming into effect today for one of the regions most notorious accident prone choke points.

Traffic will switch to a new alignment from the Jesmond Roundabout at Newcastle Road to a signalised intersection beneath the future bypass

Motorists can expect a faster route from Rankin Park to Jesmond with a traffic switch tipped to cut out 11 sets of traffic lights.

It’s a huge step forward for the $488 million project boasting improved traffic flow, reduced travel time and increased safety with the number of crashes predicted to fall by about 30%.

The traffic switch will be carried out in stages, taking place throughout December 2024 to January 2025, to allow the community to experience these changes in smaller stages rather than one sweeping change.

Motorists should follow directional signage when moving through the new signalised intersection with various speed restrictions in place during the adjustment period.

Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon says, the bypass will provide safer and more efficient journeys for motorists.

“This is an exciting day for Newcastle motorists and future visitors as we move closer to the completion of a project that will transform the way people travel to, from and around the region,” Claydon says.

“The switch from a roundabout to a signalised intersection at Jesmond will improve the safety and efficiency of this intersection, as well as significantly reduce travel times for the 40,000 to 60,000 motorists which use this route daily.

“I know Novocastrians will be so pleased to see this milestone reached and I look forward to the entire project being completed by the end of next year.”

State Member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery says, the project will significantly decrease traffic during peak hours.

“The Newcastle Inner City Bypass will provide traffic relief for the local community by removing up to 30,000 vehicles each day from the existing route of Lookout Road, Croudace Street and Newcastle Road,” Hornery says.

“These roads are currently being used by about 40,000 to 60,000 vehicles each day so once complete, local motorists, commuters and the freight industry will experience safer and smoother journeys.”

