NSW Independent Planning Commission gives Stone Ridge Quarry the green light

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has given the Stone Ridge Quarry the green light.

Subject to conditions, the hard rock quarry located in the Wallaroo State Forest on Italia Road at Balickera has been given the tick of approval by the NSW Independent Planning Commission yesterday.

The quarry is located approximately 5km north of Raymond Terrace, 30km north of Newcastle and 25km north-east of Maitland.

In its Statement of Reasons for Decision, the Commission found that the quarry “is consistent with the strategic land use planning framework and relevant statutory requirements.” The Commission is satisfied that the project is in accordance with the Objects of the EP&A Act.

Planning approval was referred to the commission after the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure received more than 50 objections to the proposal.

The site is tipped to extract, process and transport up to 1.5 million tonnes of hard rock material per year over three decades.

NSW Independent Planning Commission released a statement acknowledging objections to the project which were considered during decision making.

“The Commission acknowledged the key issues raised by the community relating to traffic, biodiversity, air quality, water resources, and noise. In its determination, the Commission considered the broader strategic context and economic benefits of the project and its potential impacts on the environment and amenity of the locality.

“The Commission has imposed conditions of consent that mitigate, prevent, minimise and/or offset potential adverse impacts, including ongoing monitoring and environmental

management requirements. Specific conditions imposed by the Panel relating to key issues include:

Ensuring quarry materials cannot be transported from the site until the intersection of the Pacific

Highway and Italia Road is upgraded to the satisfaction of Transport for NSW;

Specifying routes for heavy vehicles and haulage trucks associated with the development and

preventing them from turning right onto the Pacific Highway from Italia Road, or travelling west

beyond the project’s access point;

Requiring the installation of GPS tracking in development related heavy vehicles and haulage trucks

with data to be provided to Council and the Department upon request; and

Requiring the applicant to prepare a comprehensive Biodiversity Management Plan in consultation with

relevant agencies and Port Stephens Council.

Documents relating to the assessment and determination of this proposal can be found on the Commission’s website here.

Image: Google Maps, Pixabay.