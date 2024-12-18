A man has tragically drowned in the surf Catherine Hill Bay yesterday

Lake Macquarie police are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from the surf yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at about 2.45pm following reports a man has been pulled from the surf and was unresponsive.

Lifeguards and NSW Ambulance paramedics administered CPR, but unfortunately the 55-year-old man was unable to be revived.

Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District attended the scene and have began inquiries into the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

