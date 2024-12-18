A woman has been charged with drink driving following a crash at Singleton Heights

A woman will front court accused of being intoxicated when she was involved in a crash at Singleton Heights last night.

Emergency services responded to reports of two cars had collided on Gardiner Circuit just before 9.30pm.

Thankfully no one was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

The 31-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles was arrested after a breath test allegedly returned a positive result.

She was later charged with high range drink driving offences and is set to appear in Singleton Local Court next month.

Image: Supplied.