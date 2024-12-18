Deal for Hunter renewables industry

The state government has taken a step forward for the future of the Hunter’s renewable energy zone.

It has signed a commitment deed to appoint Ausgrid as the preferred network operator for the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone.

Ausgrid will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the REZ network infrastructure.

Renewable Energy Zones will group new wind and solar power generation into locations where it can be efficiently stored and transmitted across NSW.

This will be the first REZ in Australia to use the distribution network of poles and wires, rather than a transmission network.

Ausgrid will do this by upgrading existing infrastructure.