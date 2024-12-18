Local firefighters save two pets from a burning home in the Hunter

Quick thinking firefighters have saved two pets from a home set ablaze in the Hunter this morning.

Just after 5 o’clock, emergency services rushed to the scene at Gilleston Heights to find a two storey house well alight, will smoke and flame billowing up from the roof area.

While everyone inside at the time managed to self evacuated, they were worried for their animals still inside.

Thankfully crews found and rescued a cat and dog. No injuries were reported.

Crews also managed to save vintage motor bikes and a car from the homes garage.

While dozens of firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze, houses on either side were protected by firefighters in BA (breathing apparatus).

Investigations into what sparked the fire are ongoing, however the cause is not being treated as suspicious.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 344 Kearsley.