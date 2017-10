Richard King spoke to Lake Macquarie Vet & former Liberal Member for Charlestown, Andrew Cornwell about a case of animal cruelty where a cat lost his leg after getting it got caught in a steel Jawed Rabbit trap in the Argenton area. The traps were banned years ago & people are now being encouraged to report any other illegal traps.Cornwell was the vet that had to amputate the cats leg.

Animal Cruelty Hotline on 1800 751 770 or RSPCA HUNTER on 4939 1555