Man Charged Over Singleton Truck Crash

A psychiatric report has been ordered for 29 year old Rodney Johnson, the man charged over yesterday’s Singleton truck crash.

He’s been charged for stealing the vehicle, not stopping for POLICE, assaulting an officer, as well as malicious damage.

Bail was formally refused in court this morning, the matter will return to Newcastle Court in December.

Meantime the Mayor of Singleton, Sue Moore says this crash goes to show the need for a bypass, so heavy vehicles can be kept away from the centre of town.