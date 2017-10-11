Police Investigate Eleven Alleged Drug Overdoses

Police are conducting investigations after eleven people reportedly overdosed on drugs in Newcastle over the weekend.

Ten men and one woman were hospitalised for suspected overdoses between Friday night and Monday night.

Its believed the overdoses are related to a blue tablet that features a Superman symbol.

Police are now reminding the public of the dangers of illicit drugs.

Newcastle City Duty Officer, Shane Buggy says taking unknown substances could end in tragedy.

“You never know what it is in the pill you are about to take or what it may or may not contain. You will never know how your own body may react with any substance you might take,” he says.

Anyone with information about the source of the tablets is urged to contact Newcastle Police Station on 4929 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.