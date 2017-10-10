Williamtown Contamination Interviews

Ongoing calls for compensation for residents following a four corners investigation into the contamination affecting residents around RAAF Bases in Williamtown, Oakey and Katherine. Alarming testing results near base at Williamtown have showed that the runoff still contains high levels PFAS well above the safe standard. Defence admitted to a 3 year delay in warning people about the dangers of this toxic fire fighting foam.

Richard King spoke with Fullerton cove resident & action spokesperson, Lindsay CLout who was involved in the four corners story about the contamination.